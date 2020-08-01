Procession accompanies MSP trooper’s body to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are escorting the body of a trooper who died Friday night, weeks after being involved in a serious crash.

The procession for Trooper Caleb Starr started in Grand Rapids, and traveled eastbound on I-96 to a funeral home in Lansing, officials confirmed with News 8. Emergency vehicles were parked on overpasses above I-96 to honor the fallen trooper.

Heading east (passenger seat) and noticed emergency crews lined up along the highway beginning in downtown GR.



We’ve learned it’s a procession to honor Tpr. Starr. He died last night after being hit by a suspected drunk driver July 10.@WOODTV STORY: https://t.co/3lfcOk2ruP pic.twitter.com/G9g9Q2H2h9 — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) August 1, 2020

Starr, who is from the Lansing area, joined MSP in September 2018. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, a civilian member of the state police and their two young daughters.

A courtesy photo of Caleb Starr.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. July 10 on Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway in Boston Township.

Starr was extricated from the cruiser after the crash. He was airlifted to Spectrum Heath Butterworth Hospital in critical condition. He was being treated there until he died, according to MSP.

Investigators say Starr was steadily driving, below the speed limit at the time.

On Friday, MSP said the other driver was drunk and charges are pending against her. She is believed to still be hospitalized, the state police said.