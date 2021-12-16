Pro-Whitmer group launches ads to tout $400 insurance refund

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Democratic group allied with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching ads over the bowl season to tout pending $400-per-vehicle insurance refunds for Michigan drivers.

The foray is Democrats’ first onto TV in the governor’s race, 11 months before she’s up for reelection in what could be a tough midterm climate.

Whitmer, who signed a law to lower auto insurance rates, is featured in the ad backed by an affiliate of the Democratic Governors Association. Whitmer says people can agree to root for Utah to beat Ohio State and that they deserve a break after “years of overpaying for auto insurance.”