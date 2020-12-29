Private schools win decision over tax dollars for safety

The Michigan Hall of Justice, which houses the state Supreme Court and Court of Claims. (File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has upheld a law that gives public money to private schools to comply with health and safety orders.

The court’s decision was a 3-3 tie. A tie means an opinion in favor of private schools by the state appeals court will stand.

At issue was whether more than $5 million approved by lawmakers during Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration conflicts with the Michigan Constitution. That document says “no public monies or property” can be used to “aid or maintain” private schools.

Three Republican justices say the money is OK because it’s not for “educational services” in private schools.