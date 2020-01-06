Priority Health merges with SE MI insurer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan-based health insurer Priority Health has merged with Total Health Care out of metro Detroit.

“I can think of no better way to start the new decade than by officially welcoming Total Health Care to the Priority Health family,” Joan Budden, president and CEO of Priority Health, said in a Monday statement. “This partnership was a natural coming together for two organizations that share a strong commitment for providing members with high quality care and bettering the communities we serve. We are excited to have achieved this historic milestone and look forward to working with the Total Health Care team in the new year.”

The merger has been underway since last summer. Now complete, both insurance providers will maintain their names and keep operating separately. The companies will share best practices on providing Medicaid.

They are also going to create a $25 million foundation focused on improving health in southeast Michigan.