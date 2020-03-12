Price-gouging bill would strengthen Michigan’s ‘weak’ law

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was three years ago, almost to the day, that a massive windstorm toppled trees and power lines across Michigan.

The March 8, 2017, windstorm led to the state’s largest power outage ever.

It was also the first time Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, noticed businesses trying to take advantage of vulnerable consumers. A hotel in his district turned off its $59 per night neon sign and started charging $400 per night instead. That prompted Moss to begin researching the state’s consumer protection laws.

“I found that Michigan had some of the weakest price-gouging laws in the nation,” Moss told Target 8 in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

“Twenty-nine other states had laws that made clear what businesses cannot do in a state of emergency,” Moss explained.

Michigan was not among them. In 2018, Moss introduced a bill to change that, but it failed to gain traction.

Enter coronavirus, discovered in Michigan this month.

On Thursday, Moss, along with Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, introduced three bills that would clarify what constitutes price-gouging, strengthen civil penalties and add criminal liability.

“We’re trying to protect vulnerable consumers from being exploited,” Moss said. “No one in Michigan should be profiteering off of this global health crisis…. Now that cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in southeast Michigan, we need the same tools that others have to go after unscrupulous individuals who gouge the prices of emergency supplies.”

Senate Bills 846, 847 and 848 would ban price-gouging on essential items during states of emergency. They would prohibit businesses from charging an “excessively increased price” for food, emergency and medical supplies, housing and lodging, and gasoline and propane.

Under the proposed legislation, an “excessively increased price” is defined as an “unjustified disparity” of more than 10%.

In other words, if a business charges a price more than 10% higher than the price of the product immediately before the “market disruption,” it could trigger a review by the Consumer Protection Division of the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

Unless the business can show the price hike is “attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing the product or service to market,” the owner could be fined up to $10,000 per violation and face a criminal misdemeanor charge punishable by up to two years in jail.

“This is a time to come together, not to take advantage of one another,” Johnson said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon. “One of our greatest strengths as Americans, and as humans, is to pull together in times of crisis and help each other. Unfortunately, there are some who instead seek excessive personal financial gain and that is unacceptable.”

In addition to public health threats like coronavirus, which prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency, the bill also defines an “emergency” as:

A natural or man-made disaster resulting from a tornado, earthquake, flood, fire, riot, storm, act of war, threat of war, military action or the time of instability following a terrorist attack for which a state of emergency is declared by the president or governor;

An imminent alert issued in the National Terrorism Advisory System by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; or,

A severe weather warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The bills were introduced Thursday, but they won’t be read into the record and published online until legislators reconvene Tuesday, March 17.

Moss is hopeful the Senate and House will move quickly to pass the package.