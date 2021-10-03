President Biden to visit Howell area on Tuesday

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan this week.

The White House said Biden will be in the Howell area on Tuesday to talk about the bipartisan infrastructure plan, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station WLNS reports.

Biden is also planning to speak about the “Build Back Better Agenda,” a plan to create jobs, cut taxes and lower costs for working families. The details of the agenda are being debated by lawmakers in Washington.

He’s expected to be at the Operating Engineers facility in Howell Township.

Additional details have not yet been released.