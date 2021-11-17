Biden to visit GM plant in Detroit today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — President Joe Biden will visit Detroit Wednesday, touring a General Motors plant and touting what the bipartisan infrastructure plan will do for the automotive industry.

Air Force One is expected to arrive at Detroit Metro Airport around 2:30 p.m.

Biden will then head to GM’s Factory ZERO electrical vehicle assembly plant. Around 4:30 p.m., he’s expected to make remarks about the infrastructure spending that he signed earlier this week, specifically about building electric vehicle charging stations around the country. News 8 will stream those remarks live.

Biden is promoting electric vehicles as the next wave of the auto industry, saying their proliferation will create more jobs and also help combat climate change.

The president is expected to leave Michigan around 6 p.m.

Biden last visited Michigan in early October to promote his social spending proposal, which remains stuck in Congress as Democrats disagree over what exactly it should look like.