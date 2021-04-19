Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over the last decade, the Drug Enforcement Administration has been asking you to clean out your medicine cabinet to properly dispose of your expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

“The main importance of this is to be able to get all of our unused prescriptions and medications that people will have gotten through a doctor’s visit or minor surgeries,” said Assistant Special Agent Steve Verdow.

The program is now in its 11th year and the 20th Take Back event will happen Saturday, April 24.

Verdow says the effort has become more important because they saw a nearly 30% increase in overdoses last year over the year before.

“87,000 people died from overdoses throughout the country,” said Verdow.

At the last Take Back Day in October, the DEA took in 500 tons of unwanted drugs from the public.

In Michigan alone over the past year, more than 94,000 pounds of drugs were collected.

“Each year I would assume the numbers would go down, I would think we would start picking away at the surplus that’s out there, but it’s been the opposite,” said Verdow.

You can find the nearest Take Back Day location online.