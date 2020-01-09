Lansing zoo announces black rhino calf’s name

The new baby black rhino at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing. Courtesy Potter Park Zoo.

LANSING (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo in Lansing announced the name of the rare black rhino born on Christmas Eve: Jaali.

In Swahili, it means “powerful.”

The zoo had put out a poll on its social media asking people to help name the rhino. The names up for selection included Jaali, Reggie, Azizi, Enzi, Bash and Mosi. The zoo asked people to donate in order to vote on the name. In the end, the name with the majority of votes went to the baby rhino.

Jaali and his mother are bonding behind the scenes in the rhino barn at Potter Park Zoo and will not be visible to the public until weather allows in the spring.

Jaali is the first black rhino born in the 100 year history of Potter Park Zoo.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, there are only 5,000 black rhinos remaining in the wild and only about 60 at zoos in the United States.

To learn more about the rare black rhinos, visit Potter Park Zoo’s website.

