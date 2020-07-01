Portion of ‘Dragon’ trail now open to bikers, hikers

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of a 47-mile hiking and biking trail in West Michigan is now open to the public.

The Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam trail in Mecosta and Newaygo counties announced Wednesday Segment 10, portions of segments 4 and 9 are now open for hiking and biking.

The open segments surround the Hardy Pond Reservoir, total approximately 6 miles, and include three bridges and three scenic overlooks. More details about the segments can be found online.

(Courtesy Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam)

(Courtesy Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam)

(Courtesy Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam)

(Courtesy Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam)

(Courtesy Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam)

Developers said crews are working to open more miles of the trail later this year. Visitors can go to the trail’s new website to find the latest on the construction progress of all 11 segments.

When completed, developers say it will feature 23 bridges, 13 scenic overlooks and surround 4,000 acres of water.

It’s expected to bring more than 100,00 visitors and $4.15 million in economic activity each year as well as create at least 70 new jobs, according to a Michigan State University Center for Economic Analysis study.