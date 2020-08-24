Portion of Detroit freeway dedicated to Aretha Franklin

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist joined leaders from across Michigan Monday to unveil the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign.

The sign will be displayed on a portion of M-10 in Detroit which is being dedicated to the Queen of Soul.

The House bill was introduced by State Rep. Leslie Love and was signed by Whitmer last month.

Whitmer said Franklin helped build Detroit into what it is today.

“She lived an extraordinary life and never forgot where she came from. Detroit was her home. She started singing at the New Bethel Baptist Church where her father was a pastor. She spent decades of her life in this city, she helped build this city into what it is today. She once said I’ve been around the world to London, Paris, Germany, all those wonderful places, but there is no place like Detroit, Michigan.”

Aretha Franklin died in 2018 at the age of 76.