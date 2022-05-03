LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a leaked Supreme Court draft showed that Roe v. Wade may be overturned in the near future, pro-choice advocates took to the streets in front of the Supreme Court, demanding that Roe remains settled law.

Despite the Supreme Court’s alleged move to overturn Roe, a 2020 AP VoteCast poll found that 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is; just 29% said the court should overturn the decision.

That poll was national. What about Michiganders?

Polls dating back to September 2018 that were conducted by pollster Bernie Porn and EPIC-MRA have shown that the majority of Michiganders are consistently pro-choice and believe that women have the right to choose an abortion.

In every poll, between 50% and 58% of Michiganders described themselves as “pro-choice” and between 34% and 44% consider themselves “pro-life.” Between 5% and 10% didn’t give an opinion.

Respondents were asked:

“Do you think of yourself as pro-choice, meaning that you support allowing women to have the right to an abortion, or do you consider yourself pro-life, meaning that you oppose abortions, except when it is necessary to save the life of the mother?”

Here’s how they responded in each poll:

January 2022:

56% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 34% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 10% Undecided/Refused

August 2021:

55% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 38% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 7% Undecided/Refused

February 2021:

53% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 38% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 9% Undecided/Refused

October 2020:

51% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 43% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 6% Undecided/Refused

September 2020:

51% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 42% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 7% Undecided/Refused

July 2020:

55% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 39% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 6% Undecided/Refused

May/June 2020:

53% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 42% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 5% Undecided/Refused

August 2019:

54% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 40% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 6% Undecided/Refused

June 2019:

58% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 37% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 5% Undecided/Refused

March 2019:

50% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 44% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 6% Undecided/Refused

September and October 2018:

56% 55% Pro-choice – women have the right to an abortion 36% 39% Pro-life – against abortions except to save life of mother 8% 6% Undecided/Refused

These polls are conducted statewide with a sample size of around 600 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.