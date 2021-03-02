Poll: What Michigan thinks of Biden one month into presidency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — About a month after President Joe Biden took the oath of office, nearly half of Michigan residents don’t think he’s doing a very good job, but most people still have a favorable opinion of him, a new poll found.

In the EPIC-MRA poll (PDF) released Tuesday morning, 49% of respondents said Biden’s job performance has been poor, while 45% said it has been good. Asked whether they had a favorable opinion of him, 49% said they do and 45% said they had an unfavorable opinion.

Closer to home, the majority of people, 52%, thought Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was doing a good job, slightly higher than her favorability rating of 49%.

Respondents were also asked about former President Donald Trump. The poll shows that 55% said they had an unfavorable view of Trump with 40% having a favorable view. When it comes to his impeachment trial, 48% said he should have been convicted, 47% said he should not have been convicted and 5% were undecided or refused to answer.

MICHIGAN

Most respondents, 69%, said Michigan’s economy was not in very good shape. The state has weathered various closures and business capacity restrictions for nearly a full year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, 55% of respondents said the pandemic crisis improved, 35% said it had remained the same and 7% said it had gotten worse.

With COVID-19 vaccinations continuing to be administered within the state and across the nation, 70% of those surveyed said they would definitely get the shot.

THE POLL

EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 people in Michigan between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25, 2021.

Thirty-six percent of respondents identified as conservatives, 34% said they were moderate and 21% identified as liberal. Forty-five percent said they were Democrats, 41% said they were Republican and 11% said they were independent. The remainder identified otherwise, declined to answer or were undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.