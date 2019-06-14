Poll: Trump trails Biden in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With more than a year until the 2020 presidential election, a new poll shows Michigan voters would vote to replace President Donald Trump.

Of those surveyed, 45 percent said they would vote to replace Trump. Comparatively, 32 percent would vote to reelect the president.

When asked if the candidates were Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, 52 percent would vote for Biden while 41 percent would vote for the president.

The poll also found 57 percent of Michigan voters give the president a negative job rating compared to 41 percent who give him a positive job rating.

When asked about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 45 percent give her a positive job rating compared to 38 percent who give her a negative job rating.

THE POLL

EPIC-MRA survey 600 people by phone between June 8 through June 12 to gather its data.

Forty-three percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats, 40 percent as Republicans, 13 percent as Independents and 3 percent were undecided.

The poll has a plus-or-minus 4 percent margin of error.