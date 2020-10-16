Poll shows positive favorability for Whitmer amid pandemic

Gov, Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a Sept. 16, 2020, press conference while Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer retains a positive favorability rating as the state grapples with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a new EPIC- MRA survey of likely voters shows.

Of the 600 people surveyed between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, 55% hold a favorable opinion of the governor while 38% gave her a negative rating.

The survey found participants were almost evenly split about whether Michigan is heading in the right direction — with 45% saying that things in the state are generally heading in the right direction while 43% think things have gotten off on the wrong track. Twelve percent were undecided or refused to answer.

MICHIGAN SUPREME COURT RULING

The Michigan Supreme Court on Oct. 2 struck down Whitmer’s executive orders designed to control the spread of the coronavirus after justices voted 4-3 that the 1945 law on which she was basing them was unconstitutional.

Fifty percent of those surveyed agreed with the high court’s ruling compared to 43% who did not. Seven percent said they were undecided or refused to answer.

MDHHS EMERGENCY ORDER

Days after the Supreme Court tossed out the governor’s executive orders, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services revived several of the same rules with its own emergency order.

When asked about the MDHHS order re-imposing COVID-19 restrictions, 62% agreed with the action while 30% did not. Eight percent said they were undecided or refused to answer.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.