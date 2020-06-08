Poll: School year should start as usual amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A majority of Michiganders think the school year should start at its usual time this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new EPIC-MRA survey of likely voters shows.

Of the 600 people surveyed between May 30 and June 3, 46% thought schools should start in August or September this year when schools usually start the school year.

The survey found 24% thought schools should not reopen until there are effective medicines to effectively treat COVID-19, or when there is an effective vaccine to prevent the virus, 13% responded this fall in October or November and 5% thought not until next year.

According to the latest numbers released Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan reach 58,879 with 5,656 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

More restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are being eased as it has come under better control. The stay-at-home order is over, retail shops can operate without appointments and restaurants statewide can reopen Monday. On Friday, Whitmer said places like hair salons and barber shops could reopen on June 10 in northern Michigan and statewide five days later.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still amping up testing — the goal is to run 30,000 samples daily. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

People are still reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.