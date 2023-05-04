GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite some controversy about what books should be available in libraries, a recent survey shows that most people in Michigan are in favor of letting the librarians and library boards make the call.

Pollsters at EPIC-MRA, on behalf of the Michigan Library Association, surveyed 800 people about the efficiencies of their local libraries. Seventy-one percent of respondents said that local public libraries are doing an excellent or pretty good job when it comes to programs, services and having a diverse, collection of books and materials.

Only 8% of respondents had a negative view of libraries. Of that, 12% say their view was shaped by libraries having inappropriate books or other materials. The same amount said their negative view was because a limited selection of materials. Fifteen percent said they had a negative view because of a lack of advertising, outreach or communication from their library.

Some groups have recently called for certain books that they deem offensive to be removed from public or school libraries. Most of the poll respondents — a combined total of 60% — said decisions about what books should be in the library should be left up to library boards or librarians. Two percent said it should be up to activist groups. A total of 70% said they think librarians are very or mostly capable of making such decisions.

The poll was conducted between March 23 and March 30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.