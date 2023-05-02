GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eighteen months out from the 2024 presidential election, a new poll shows more than half of voters do not view the leading candidate from either party favorably.

EPIC-MRA conducted the poll for the Michigan Library Association. It covered several topics, but among the most interesting data was how people in Michigan feel about the likely candidates in the 2024 race.

The EPIC-MRA poll surveyed 800 likely voters between March 23 and March 30. Thirty-nine percent of those polled had a favorable opinion of President Joe Biden, compared to 51% who had an unfavorable opinion. Sixty-three percent have him a negative job rating, compared to 33% who said they were satisfied with his performance.

Even fewer people had a favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump, with 58% viewing him unfavorably and 32% favorably.