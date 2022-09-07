GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The majority of Michigan voters support enacting stronger gun control laws, a new poll found.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said it is important to pass legislation that would place additional restrictions on gun ownership and use, including 30% who said it should be a top priority, according to a poll released Wednesday morning by EPIC-MRA.

The poll found that 43% thought Michigan’s current gun laws were not strict enough, 42% said they are about right and 7% said they are too strict.

When asked which was more important, 49% said addressing gun violence, while 41% said the protection of the rights of people to own firearms.

The survey reached 600 people between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%. EPIC-MRA said the poll was was commissioned by “a coalition of stakeholders concerned about crime and gun violence in our communities and schools,” including the American Federation of Teachers, the Michigan Education Association, the Michigan Department of Education and Progress Michigan.