ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman went missing in the St. Joseph River north of Berrien Springs Sunday evening, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Dairy Drive in Oronoko Township.

The 42-year-old woman went into the river because she believed her 8-year-old son was struggling in the water, the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department said in a Monday release. Firefighters soon found the son on an island in the river, but his mother was gone.

She remained missing Monday. Her name was not released.

The child was taken to a hospital in Niles for treatment and then released.