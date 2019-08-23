Police: Victim didn’t cooperate in priest investigation

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Coldwater Police Department says it also investigated a priest, who recently has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, back in 2017.

This week, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office charged Father Brian Stanley with an incident that allegedly occurred at St. Margaret’s Church in Otsego back in 2013.

Investigators say the teen was wrapped tightly with saran wrap by Stanley and left in a room for more than an hour.

In a statement, Diocese of Kalamazoo said it contacted the Coldwater Police Department and the Otsego Police Department about allegations of Stanley’s conduct.

However, neither department brought forward charges against Stanley at the time.

In February 2017, the Diocese of Kalamazoo asked the Coldwater Police Department to investigate alleged conduct done by a priest who served at the St. Charles Borromeo Church, according to a news release from the police department.

The department says the alleged conduct was said to occur between 2002 and 2004.

However, the alleged victim did not want to participate in their investigation and no further action could be taken at the time, according to a news release.

Otsego Police Chief Gordon Konkle says his department didn’t bring charges against Stanley because the boy, the priest, and his parents said the whole thing was an agreed punishment.

The Coldwater Police Department asks anyone with information about this matter or other abuse to call 517.278.4525.