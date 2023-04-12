SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement has surrounded a man who has barricaded himself in a car in the Walmart parking lot outside Owosso, officials say.

According to an official with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office on scene, it all started when the department got a welfare check call for a man in Owosso who was suicidal and possibly had a gun.

Deputies said they were able to track the man from his phone to the Walmart parking lot. He is in his car and is talking with law enforcement on a cell phone, officials said.

A hostage negotiator has arrived on scene and officials say they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Law enforcement surrounding man at Owosso Walmart

An employee at the Walmart store told 6 News the store has been in a lockdown.

There are roughly 10 law enforcement cars in the parking lot surrounding the man.

The store is technically in Caledonia Township, which is in-between Owosso and Corunna.

