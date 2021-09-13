Police seek driver involved in Cass County hit-and-run crash

The suspect vehicle involved in a Dowagiac hit-and-run crash on Sept. 13, 2021. (Courtesy: The Dowagiac Police Department)

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash where a motorcyclist was critically injured Monday in Cass County.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in Dowagiac near Spruce Street and State Road.

Dowagiac police say a motorcyclist was going south when he changed lanes. An SUV also driving south went into the same lane as the motorcycle. The motorcyclist then swerved to the side of the road, hit the curb and crashed into a street sign.

The SUV took off from the scene after the crash, going west on M-62.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition then flown to a different hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Police are now looking for the second vehicle involved. The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s full-sized Chevrolet Suburban that is tan or gold. Witnesses described the driver as a white woman with brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800.462.9328.