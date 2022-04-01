THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Three Rivers are looking for a man who has been missing since Christmas day.

On Thursday, Three Rivers Police Department turned to the public to help find David Michael Abrams. They said he was last seen on E Michigan Avenue near Garden Street on Dec. 25. Police describe Abrams, 66, as 5’6” and 125 pounds.

David Abrams has been missing since Dec. 25, 2021. Courtesy of Three Rivers Police Department

Anyone with information on where Abrams may be is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269.278.1235 or Saint Joseph County Dispatch at 269.467.4195.