Warrants served to coach’s home, gym connect to Nassar abuse

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Attorney General Office’s executed two search warrants Tuesday targeting the home and former gym of John Geddert, a gymnastic coach who was connected to Larry Nassar, a discredited sports doctor.

Michigan State Police assisted the AG’s office at Twistars Gymnastic Club in Dimondale. They arrived at 8 a.m. and left around 12:45 p.m. with multiple boxes.

Grand Ledge Police assisted in executing the search warrant at Geddert’s home Tuesday morning.

Christy Lemke-Akeo’s daughter trained at Twistars Gymnastics USA Club for several years. She said her daughter, says she saw and experienced verbal and physical abuse at the hands of Geddert. Lemke-Akeo says she is happy there is finally some movement in this investigation.

“You know these girls ya know we’re so afraid to speak out against him and finally that they did and you know we just want justice to be served against him as well, and it just doesn’t seem like it’s going in that direction at the time, but hopefully now this will be the change-up for that,” Lemke-Akeo said.

Geddert’s name came up repeatedly in the Nassar sentencing, with women accusing him of physical and emotional abuse, prompting the Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate him. That investigation began eleven months ago.

Her daughter spoke in court in 2018 about the abuse she experienced.

Geddert’s attorney is not commenting at this time.

Geddert coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 2012.

US gymnasts Gabrielle Douglas (C), Mckayla Maroney (2D-R), Alexandra Raisman (R), coaches Jenny Zhang (R) and John Geddert (3D-R) celebrate winning gold in the women’s team of the artistic gymnastics event of the London Olympic Games on July 31, 2012 at the 02 North Greenwich Arena in London. Team US won gold, Team Russia took silver and Team Romania got bronze. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL / AFP PHOTO / – (AFP via Getty Images)

US gymnast Gabrielle Douglas (R), coach John Geddert celebrates with the rest of the team after the US won gold in the women’s team of the artistic gymnastics event of the London Olympic Games on July 31, 2012 at the 02 North Greenwich Arena in London. Team US won gold, Team Russia took silver and Team Romania got bronze. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS COEX / AFP PHOTO / – (AFP via Getty Images)

Geddert was friends with Larry Nassar, the Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls under the guise of treatment. Hundreds of women and girls say Nassar abused them. He’s spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Nassar worked closely with Geddert at Twistars and served as a trainer for that same Olympic team.