LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen last seen in Ludington.

An undated courtesy photo of Owen Joseph Horrigan’s maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner. (Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police said 17-year-old Owen Joseph Horrigan was last seen leaving his home in Ludington Wednesday night. He was driving a maroon 1989 Toyota 4-Runner with Michigan license plate EQV5787.

Horrigan is described as being around 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to the Michigan State Police Hartford Post at 231.873.2171 or 911.