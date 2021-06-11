Police search for missing Benton Harbor teen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Benton Harbor are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Tamare’A T Barnett-Johnson, 15, is described as being around 5-foot-2 and 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Benton Harbor wearing a bright pink/multicolor jacket.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said she may be with a man named Paul, who is described as being around 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 with a large muscular build, long black dreads and a teardrop tattoo by the left eye. He may be driving a white Malibu or Impala or a black Chevy Tahoe with chromed mirrors.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or BHDPS at 269.927.8414.