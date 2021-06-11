Police search for missing Benton Harbor teen

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An undated courtesy photo of Tamare’A T Barnett-Johnson.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Benton Harbor are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Tamare’A T Barnett-Johnson, 15, is described as being around 5-foot-2 and 168 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Benton Harbor wearing a bright pink/multicolor jacket.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said she may be with a man named Paul, who is described as being around 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-3 with a large muscular build, long black dreads and a teardrop tattoo by the left eye. He may be driving a white Malibu or Impala or a black Chevy Tahoe with chromed mirrors.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or BHDPS at 269.927.8414.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!