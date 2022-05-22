GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Nearly all of the power lost following a deadly tornado that killed two people and flattened parts of a northern Michigan community has been restored.

The state police said Sunday that everyone has been accounted for in Gaylord where Friday afternoon’s EF3 tornado also injured more than 40 people.

Authorities said Saturday that they were unable to account for one person.

The tornado packed winds of 150 mph that tore roofs and walls from businesses and practically destroyed a mobile home park in the town, about 230 miles northwest of Detroit.

State police said Sunday that electricity has been restored to 99% of utility customers in Gaylord.