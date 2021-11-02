Police: Man shot in domestic dispute near Berrien Springs

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured and a teen arrested after a shooting near Berrien Springs Monday.

The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department said it happened around 11:50 a.m. on Red Bud Trail in Oronoko Township.

Police said officers were called to the scene on a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday.

Investigators say a 17-year-old shot the man during a domestic dispute.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken to the county juvenile detention center. He is expected to be charged with assault with intent to commit murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!