Police: Man shot in domestic dispute near Berrien Springs

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured and a teen arrested after a shooting near Berrien Springs Monday.

The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department said it happened around 11:50 a.m. on Red Bud Trail in Oronoko Township.

Police said officers were called to the scene on a report of a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Tuesday.

Investigators say a 17-year-old shot the man during a domestic dispute.

The teen, whose name was not released, was taken to the county juvenile detention center. He is expected to be charged with assault with intent to commit murder.