Police make 5 arrests after Michigan St. win over Michigan

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MSU fans climb atop a flipped car at Cedar Village Apartments in East Lansing following the Spartans’ win over the Wolverines on Oct. 30, 2021.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police in East Lansing arrested at least five people and received nearly 350 calls after Michigan State University’s weekend victory over the University of Michigan.

Police received 349 calls for service, issued 20 citations and made five arrests.

City officials say property damage included a vehicle overturned and destroyed in an alley.

There were also multiple couch fires that started minutes after Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

East Lansing city manager George Lahanas says the “unlawful behaviors” were a dangerous and unnecessary overburden on critical emergency services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!