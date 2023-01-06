Jasmine Phillips, Sarah Judge and Tiara Judge, who are charged with felonies for thefts at several Ulta Beauty stores in metro Detroit. (Jan. 6, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for three women from West Michigan who face charges for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta stores on the east side of the state.

Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine Deana Phillips, 26, of Wyoming, face felony charges of first-degree retail fraud and organized retail fraud. Both carry sentences of up to five years.

Jasmine Phillips, of Wyoming, who has been charged with felonies for thefts at Ulta stores in metro Detroit. (Jan. 6, 2023) Sarah Judge, of Wyoming, who has been charged with felonies for thefts at Ulta stores in metro Detroit. (Jan. 6, 2023) Tiara Judge, of Wyoming, who has been charged with felonies for thefts at Ulta stores in metro Detroit. (Jan. 6, 2023)

According to police, surveillance cameras and investigation found that the three women would enter Ulta Beauty stores wearing face coverings, grab a basket and take many bottles of perfumes. Then they would leave the store without paying and drive away in a vehicle. Police said the women would be in and out of the store in under three minutes but steal around $3,000 to $12,000 worth of merchandise.

In total, police investigators estimate that the women have stolen around $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from approximately 20 Ulta Beauty locations in metro Detroit.

On Dec. 22, police said the women stole around $7,500 of cologne and perfume from a Warren Ulta store. Detectives were able to identify all three suspects.

The next day, police said two of the women stole from an Ulta in Royal Oak. Investigators were again able to identify the women and found that they had also stolen from an Ulta Beauty in Shelby Township, north of Warren and Royal Oak.

Two of the women have already been charged with felonies in the Royal Oak theft but posted bond. Police did not specify which two. The third suspect was not charged. None of the suspects are currently in police custody, officers said in a Friday release. Police said all three women have previous convictions for theft-based crimes.

Anyone with information on where the women might be are asked to contact Warren Police Detective Michael Kohlruss at 586.574.4765 or mkohlruss@warrenpd.org.