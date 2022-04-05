BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are investigating after a man was found dead on Saturday.

The man was found lying in a field near 525 Cherry Street, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a Tuesday release. He had no visible injuries or trauma.

Benton Harbor police have identified him as Edward Thomas-Lindsey, 39 of Benton Harbor.

His family has been notified.

Police say an autopsy was completed on Monday and his cause of death is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident or where he was last seen should call Benton Harbor’s tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867. Information can also be given anonymously on the TIP411 app.