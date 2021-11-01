Police find missing man’s car, search continues around MSU’s campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University police are actively searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He was last seen on MSU’s campus leaving Yakeley Hall Friday.

Santo is described as being around 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Santo was last seen walking on campus and police say it does not seem he left the East Lansing area. Authorities confirmed they found his car in the area he last parked it.

He is not an MSU student but was visiting friends, and police say he may have been walking by the Brody Neighborhood. The Associated Press reports he is from Rochester Hills.

Michigan State Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the search with special units. They have so far conducted searches on foot, by helicopter, drone, and boat.

The investigation has included interviewing anyone who last had contact with Santo. Authorities were able to determine this by viewing surveillance cameras, reviewing cellular, smartphone and GPS data.

If you have any information please contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517.388.6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.