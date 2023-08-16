Dowagiac police said a man threw this handgun as he ran from police on Aug. 16, 2023. (Courtesy Dowagiac Police Department)

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they arrested a Dowagiac man accused of keeping methamphetamine in a stolen vehicle and tossing a loaded handgun as he ran from an officer.

Around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Berrien County pulled into the parking lot of a Dowagiac hotel, according to the Dowagiac Police Department. The driver got out of the vehicle and started to walk away.

According to the police department, an officer approached the driver and told him to stop, but the 33-year-old man ran away. As he fled, he allegedly threw down a loaded handgun.

The officer caught the man and, following a short struggle that did not injure anyone, took him into custody, the police department said.

Officers said when they searched the vehicle that had been stolen from Berrien County, they found about 90 grams of methamphetamine and evidence that the man was selling and delivering it. They said they also picked up the gun he had allegedly thrown.

Dowagiac police said they found methamphetamine and drug sale paraphernalia in a stolen vehicle on Aug. 16, 2023. (Courtesy Dowagiac Police Department)

The man was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstructing an officer and multiple counts of felony firearm, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, will be arraigned in Cass County District Court.