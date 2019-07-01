Police decry drivers blocking Lodge Freeway for stunts

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say drivers who were recorded on video blocking freeway traffic so others can do doughnuts in the roadway are a danger to the public.

The video gained attention over the weekend on social media. Police Chief James Craig said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page that they’re “not going tolerate this blatant disregard for public safety in our city.” A crackdown is expected, but details weren’t immediately released.

Today, members from Tactical Service Unit arrested a 25-year old male Canton resident, for reckless driving in Rouge… Posted by Detroit Police Department on Saturday, June 29, 2019

The illegal stunt driving recorded along Detroit’s Lodge Freeway shows cars backed up behind parked vehicles while another spins with its tires screeching.

Detroit police earlier have been targeting illegal street racing and reckless driving of ATVs on city streets. Police say that effort led to the arrest of a driver Saturday for reckless driving in Rouge Park.