Police: Deadly shooting kills Albion man

Michigan

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — The Albion Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man Saturday morning.

Officers said the unidentified man was shot in the 1400 block of Cooper Street just before 4:00 a.m. He was taken to Oaklawn Hospital, where authorities said he died from his injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may know how to help with their investigation is asked to call Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

