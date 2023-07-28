CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A customer shot and injured a man who tried to rob a gas station convenience store in Cassopolis, police say.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at the Stone Lake Marathon on S. Broadway Street at Water Street. The Cassopolis Police Department said the suspect tried to rob the clerk, at which point he was shot by the customer “several times.”

When police arrived, they found the customer still holding the suspect at gunpoint. The suspect was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

The suspect’s condition and name were not released Friday.

Police said the customer, whose name was also not released, has a valid concealed pistol license. Police will turn their investigation over to the prosecutor, who will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.

Police added that when they found the suspect’s car, they arrested a woman inside for possession of meth. She also had an outstanding warrant for the same charge.