MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A wanted suspect led deputies on a chase in a stolen, repainted pickup truck that was found to have meth and a stolen gun inside, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said.

It started when the sheriff’s office got word that a stolen pickup truck had possibly been repainted to conceal it. Deputies found the vehicle at a Morton Township home and began to monitor it. When someone pulled out of the residence in the truck around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, deputies in a nearby unmarked sheriff’s vehicle identified the driver as wanted.

They pulled behind the suspected stolen pickup, which was pulling a small utility trailer. When deputies turned their lights and siren on, the pickup sped up and fled, reaching speeds of 110 mph. Deputies chased the pickup truck through Morton, Martiny, Sheridan and Wheatland townships and the villages of Remus and Mecosta.

Deputies put down stop sticks twice, but both times the suspect drove through ditches to avoid them. Eventually, the suspect drove through a fence onto the grass runway of a small airport where deputies hit the suspect’s vehicle on purpose to force it to stop.

The driver and an unidentified passenger that deputies said was also wanted got out of the pickup and ran from the scene. Deputies chased them and were able to arrest both suspects. They had methamphetamine on them, the sheriff’s office said.

Searches at the scene found a stolen, loaded, altered handgun as well as stolen property, ammunition and burglary tools in the truck, which deputies confirmed had been stolen. The sheriff’s office also did a search at the home where the suspects left and found an SUV, passenger car, motorcycle and trailer that had all been stolen. They also found other stolen property from “numerous thefts” and two sawed off shotguns. A woman was hiding in the home who was wanted. Deputies arrested her.

All three suspects were booked into the Mecosta County Jail on multiple felony charges. The sheriff’s office will not identify them until they are formally charged.