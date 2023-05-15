SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have pulled a body from the St. Joseph River not far from where a woman went missing last week.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division found the body around 9 a.m. Monday in the water near St. Joseph Valley Parkway in Sodus Township, police said.

That’s about 2 miles downriver from where Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs, went missing on the evening of May 7.

The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department said Simpson went into the river because she believed her 8-year-old son was struggling in the water. The boy was later found on an island in the river but his mother disappeared. The boy was not seriously hurt.

Police didn’t immediately have a positive identification on the body but said it matches Simpson’s description. Officials were working to confirm the identity.