NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police hope that someone may have more information about an unidentified woman whose body washed ashore in New Buffalo on Apr. 8, 1988.

Though the body was found 35 years ago, it was exhumed in November 2021 and re-examined recently using new forensic methods.

The body belonged to a woman who was between 40 and 60 years old, according to a release from Michigan State Police. Though investigators originally believed she was white, the re-examination of the data indicates that she was Black. The woman had brown hair and brown eyes, stood 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 175 pounds. She was likely wearing a wig or braided extensions, which had been pulled from her head.

The woman wore a pair of men’s size 38 blue jeans and a double-ring striped cloth belt with red, white and blue shorts and panty hose underneath. She had no shirt but wore a heavy-duty sand-colored bra. She also had black-zippered ankle boots. No socks or underwear were mentioned.

The initial autopsy revealed that the woman had a hysterectomy. She also had a scar from her pelvis to her navel. There were no other marks, scars or tattoos.

According to a forensic dental health examination, the woman had excellent dental care and did not smoke or drink in excess. She may have come from an upper socioeconomic group, since one front tooth was replaced by a porcelain bridge. In 1988, such procedures were considered experimental, so the replacement likely happened within five years of her death.

Anyone with relevant information should contact MSP Niles Post at 269.683.4411 or the New Buffalo Police Department at 269.469.1500.