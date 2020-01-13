Police ask for help in finding missing Michigan teen

DEARBORN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Dearborn.

The Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Reem Alsaidi who was last seen on video around 5 a.m. Saturday morning on the 7000 block of Pinehurt Street near West Warren Avenue.

Video shows that Reem was picked up from her home by an unknown person in a grayish four door car. She has not been heard from since. Authorities say they have reason to believe that she was in the Albion area later Saturday morning.

The car Reem Alsaidi was seen getting into.

The car Reem Alsaidi was seen getting into.

Troopers describe Reem as 5-foot-5, weighing about 170 pounds. She also has black hair, brown eyes and is Arabic. The clothing she was last seen in is unknown.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts call 911 or Dearborn police at 313.943.2241.