Police: Arrested Michigan lawmaker warned he’d call governor

In this photo released by the Michigan State Police, Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, is shown. Jones, a state lawmaker was charged with drunken driving, resisting police officers and other crimes stemming from an April 6, 2021 crash along Interstate 96 in Livingston County, prosecutors said Friday, April 16. (Michigan State Police via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police say a Michigan lawmaker who was arrested for drunken driving and resisting officers threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and told state troopers it wouldn’t be good for them because he oversees their budget.

Related Content State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops

Rep. Jewell Jones, an Inkster Democrat, was charged in Livingston County last week after driving into a ditch along Interstate 96.

Police say they struggled to handcuff Jones, who allegedly ignored commands. They say he warned officers not to hit him, saying it would be very bad for them and that he would call Whitmer.

Jones’ lawyer has said he’s presumed innocent.