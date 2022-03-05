POLICE: 7 on leave after officer involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) —The Michigan State Police say that seven law enforcement officers are on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers from Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety were called to the Meijer on the 3000 block of E. Michigan Ave. for a domestic assault complaint.

When officers got there, the suspect had already left.

The 33-year-old suspect from Cement City was later spotted by police and a chase started around 2:56 a.m.

The suspect’s car later ‘became disabled on its own’ on Crouch Road near Draper Road.

After that, the suspect ran from their car and tried to steal a car from a home in the 7900 block of Draper Road.

Officers from multiple agencies set up a perimeter around the area and found the suspect, police say.

“The suspect was in possession of a handgun and officers negotiated with the suspect for approximately 45 minutes before use of force was used,” the Michigan State Police First District Twitter page said.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital, and no officers from any agencies were hurt, officials said.

The suspect had a gun, police say.

In the aftermath, seven law enforcement officers have been placed on administrative leave per their departments policies. Two troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post, three deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and two officers from Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety.

Once the investigation is finished, it will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office for review, police said.