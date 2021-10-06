Police: 2 Michigan men fired at state police helicopter

by: Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Two Flint men face terrorism charges for allegedly firing gunshots at a Michigan State Police helicopter as it hovered over a nature area while troopers were investigating reported gunfire.

David Cox and Jeremy Engelman, both 26, were arraigned Tuesday in Genesee District Court on charges that include assault with intent to murder and terrorism, and ordered held at the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

Cox and Engelman were arrested early Saturday after police say they both fired several shots at a state police helicopter helping local police investigate a report of shots fired.

Neither trooper in the aircraft was injured and the helicopter was not damaged by gunfire.

