Police: 2-foot-long alligator caught on Detroit-area street

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (AP) — Southeastern Michigan’s Riverview will never be confused with the Florida Everglades, but it sure looked like home to a baby alligator found roaming through one of its neighborhoods.

Police say they responded Sunday night to a report of the reptile and found the 2-foot-long alligator walking in a street. Officers later placed the alligator with a local expert on reptiles. Riverview is southwest of Detroit.

The gator is not the first to be captured outdoors this year in Michigan. A 3-foot-long alligator was removed last month from a Tuscola County pond.

In August, a city worker used a fishing pole and lure to snag another 3-foot-long alligator from a sewage pond in Stanton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!