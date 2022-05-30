BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — One man died and six others were injured after a shooting in Benton Harbor early Monday morning, police say.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Pipestone Street near I-94.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots found a lot of people at two businesses in the area, Ajay’s Lounge and A&D Liquor Store, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said seven people had been hit by gunfire and were brought to a local hospital.

One man, who was shot multiple times in the chest, died, police say.

Officials have identified him as 19-year-old Marlon Tyree Bowman.

Police say shell casings of different calibers were found in the area of the shooting.

“With the amount of people in the area, no one has stepped forward to give a statement as to what occurred during the shooting,” the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in the release.

It said it is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Tyler Roots at 269.384.9715.