LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A plastics company will pay to clean up PFAS contamination around its former facility in southeastern Michigan under a settlement with the state.

The Michigan attorney general sued Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. in 2020 over PFAS contamination at its former site in Brighton, between Detroit and Lansing.

Under a settlement filed in the Livingston County Circuit Court Monday, Asahi will investigate PFAS in the soil and water around the former plant and take action to clean it up. The company will also create a fund that will include enough money to cover remediation costs for 30 years. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will oversee the work.

“I am pleased with this resolution, and I look forward to seeing the important investigation and work get underway,” Attorney General Dana Nessel stated. “The agreed-upon framework for compliance at this site requires work under an enforceable schedule and is a favorable outcome for Michigan.”

Asahi also agreed to pay $175,000 to cover the state’s litigation costs.

PFAS is a class of man-made chemicals that have been found in all sorts of products from Teflon to Scotchgard a type of firefighting foam used in fighting plane fires. The chemicals have leached in to water systems and made their way into people’s blood, where they remain for years. They have been linked to certain types of cancers.

In January 2020, Nessel sued 17 companies, blaming them for PFAS contamination around the state. Other defendants included 3M, which makes Scotchgard, and DuPont, which makes Teflon. Nessel alleged the companies knew PFAS was dangerous but didn’t take actions to keep it out of the environment.

The case against Asahi was separated from the others. Six other cases are still pending in state and federal courts.