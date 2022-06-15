GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gardeners can now bring their plastic flowerpots and trays to any Meijer garden center for recycling.

Meijer said customers are encouraged to drop off the plastic flowerpots and trays at any of its garden centers, even if the flowers or plants were bought elsewhere.

“At Meijer, we integrate environmental sustainability into our daily operations because it makes good business sense and aligns with our values of caring about the communities we serve,” Jeff Lynch, garden center merchant, said in a release. “Gardening is an activity that supports a natural environment where plants can flourish, but unfortunately, the majority are sold in plastic gardening containers. By working with our suppliers and customers to recycle those containers, it’s our way of being more environmentally friendly and moving the industry forward.”

Meijer notes this is its latest initiative to lessen the West Michigan-based retailer’s impact on the environment.

In April, Meijer’s Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids stopped offering paper or plastic bags at its checkouts to encourage customers to bring their own bags.