GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan has seen an increase of people seeking information on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday.

Spokesperson Ashlea Phenicie said Planned Parenthood of Michigan saw double the call volume on the day the ruling was overturned. Abortion requests went up 50% that weekend when compared to the weekend before. Phenicie said the calls were a “mix” of Michigan patients and those out of the state who are turning to Michigan for abortions.

“We received an influx of calls from patients worried that abortion was no longer legal and worried they wouldn’t be able to come to their appointments. We did assure them that abortion was still legal in Michigan.”

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit with the state, challenging a 1931 law that would make it illegal to perform most abortions. A judge has suspended enforcement of the ban while the case proceeds.

In preparation for the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the clinic system boosted their security.

“We did consult with our security professionals and took additional measures to make sure that both our patients and our staff would remain safe,” Phenicie said.

Ultimately, she emphasized that Planned Parenthood was still open to patients.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan is here, our doors are open, we are here to provide information and clarity on the legality of different services, and we are also still providing abortion care,” Phenicie said. “We want to be clear that abortion is still legal in Michigan.”