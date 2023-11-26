LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple agencies are responding after a plane crashed at the Mason County Airport Sunday morning and caught fire, according to fire crews.

According to a post on the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, the plane crashed outside of the airport fence, located on Meyers Road off of Rasmussen Road.

The post said that the plane is in a “field and not easily accessible, needed off-road vehicles” to get to the plane.

The plane did catch on fire. The fire department said that the fire had been extinguished.

Additional emergency departments have been called to the scene: City of Ludington Fire Department, the Hamlin Township Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear if anyone is hurt, how many people were in the plane or what led to the crash.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.